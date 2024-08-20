Amateur gamer wins Betika Esports shutdown tournament

Michael Ngwai, Gamer tag Mcoasty, an amateur gamer from MikindaniMombasa, successfully triumphed over more than

1,100 amateur and professional gamers at the first Betika Esports Shutdown Tournament held in Nairobi yesterday.

Mcoasty was awarded Kshs. 500,000 andtwo years’ worthof school feesfor his first-place achievement, whie Makuer Matur,Gamer tag Makuer clinched second place receiving Kshs. 350,000.

Harry Thuku, Gamer tag HarryKappa, securing third place, was awarded Kshs. 200,000.

Additionally, cash prizes totaling Kshs. 250,000 were distributed among the finishers from fourth to tenth place.

“This is a pleasant surprise. Unlike traditional sports, esportsprovide amateurs with the opportunity to showcase their innate taent, often surprising professional players. I have played with Makuer a few times online and I am happy I have finally met him outside of the internet.I

strategized to observe and adapt to the techniques and game planof my fellow gamers while maintaining a competitive pace. It’s game overonce an opponent fully understands your playing style,”said Mcoasty, a third-yearstudent at Mt. Kenya

University studying BCOM.

During the tournament, Betika not only offered substantial cash incentives but also enriched the experience by providing exclusive mentorship opportunities with both local and international esports professionals.

Among the esteemed mentors present at the tournament were Brian Otieno Diang’a, known as Thee Beast, who has been active in professional gaming since 2015, and Eugene Abuderby, asports journalist and esports caster.

“For high amateur participation at the showdown tournament, we encouraged players who are unable to afford a console of their own, who musthone their skills by watching online tutorials and studying other players, hence the twist of events today.

We arededicated to advancing the

esports industry by organizing top-tier competitive events and providing exceptional entertainment for gaming enthusiasts countrywide. We are at the forefront of the esports

revolution,” said Eric Mwiti, Senior Brand Manager at Betika.

This year, Betika, through its CSR initiative Betika Na Community, has injected approximately Kshs.200millionin various sportsinitiatives.

This effort aims to support community development and empower youth by fostering talent in local sports at both grassroots and mainstream levels, in addition to promoting cultural and social community activities.