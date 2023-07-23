Ignatius Ng’etich and Joel Chebon lead the International Pairs Golf Series at Kericho

The Captain of Kericho Club Ignatius Ng’etich and his playing partner Joel Chebon played a combined score of 45 stableford points to emerge top over a field of 44 pairs.

The pair of Seth Oburu & Elizabeth Wambi from Nyanza Club played 44 points to emerge runner up. Lydia Jebichii & Eileen Jepchumba of Nandi Bears Club finished third having beat the pair of Moses Tanui of Eldoret Club & Romy Sandhu of Nyanza Golf Club on countback.

The two pairs both played 43 points. William Kirui & Raymond Bii of Kericho Club played 42 points and beat the pairs of David Biegon & Charles Langat and Patrick Cheruiyot & Leonard Koech on countback to emerge fifth. The top 5 pairs secured slots to the Grand Finale to be held on 1st September 2023.

The golfers are competing in pairs in the series whose top prize is the fully paid for golfing trip to Portugal for the world finals to be held from the 6th to 10th November at the Royal Obidos Spa & Golf Resort and Bom Sucesso Resort.

The top 3 pairs in the Grand Finale qualify for the World Finals.

The Kenya Golf Union Executive-Sammy Itemere- who presided over the presentation ceremony lauded the club for the great turnout and participation in the International Pairs Series.

“A special appreciation to Kericho Club members for the participation in the International Pairs not only here at home but also in other clubs. Your participation has not been in vain as the pair of Erick Mutai and Julius Rono participated in the world finals last year in Spain. The two have also secured their slots in the Grand Finale at Muthaiga and have set their eyes on Portugal this year. Congratulations to the 5 pairs that have secured slots through this qualifier. You are well in the Race to Portugal. If you didn’t qualify today, you have 5 more opportunities through the upcoming qualifiers.”

The next event in the series is set for the 29th July 2023 at the Great Rift Valley Golf Resort. The Great Rift Valley Golf Resort will also be hosting the 101st Kenya Amateur Matchplay Championship during the same weekend and the players will get a chance to enjoy watching the competition.

The qualifier will be followed by 4 more events at Nyali Golf & Country Club (5th August), Windsor Golf & Country Club (12th August), Nakuru Golf Club (19th August) and VetLab Sports Club (26th August). All golfers who are 18 years and above and have a valid WHS handicap index are eligible.

In each qualifier, the top 4 pairs, best ladies’ pair or best mixed pair qualify for the Grand Finale. Since the start of the series in 2019, 7 pairs have participated in the fully paid trip to the World Finals.