Amina,Shaffi and Mogunde advance in Africa Boxing Championship

Kenya’s Faki Amina Martha defeated Sibisi Lethokhule of South Africa in the 52-54 kilograms bout at the ongoing Africa Boxing Championship in Yaounde, Cameroon.

Amina won the bout after the referee stopped the contest.

Faki Amina Martha pounded her opponent

With an accurate combination of left and right jabs that forced the referee to stop the bout.

In the men’s bout Hassan Shaffi Bakari was also at his very best to down Frontin Kewel of Mauritius in the 51-54 kilograms category.

In other contests, Wairimu Samuel Njau defeated Tchouta Mbianda of Cameroon on points in the men’s 54-57 kilograms feather category.

In the men’s 92 kilograms plus category; Kenya’s Ramogi Fredrick lost to Kadi Mourad of Algeria.

The men’s featherweight and lightweight divisions attracted the highest number of participants each with 16 boxers.

Winners of the championship will pocket 2.5 million shillings while second and third placed boxers walk home with 1.4 and 700,000 shillings respectively.