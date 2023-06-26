Angela Ndambuki assumes role as KAMP chair

The Kenya Association of Music Producers (KAMP) has reinstated Angela Ndambuki as it chairperson with immediate effect.

The seasoned industry professional was appointed for a second stint at the helm of the music producers lobby group during a special meeting held on June 22, 2023.

“This decision reflects the Board’s recognition of Ndambuki’s outstanding leadership qualities, dedication, and remarkable achievements in the music industry,” said KAMP management.

KAMP credits Ndambuki for playing a pivotal role in advancing the interests of music producers and artists in Kenya.

During her previous tenure, KAMP says she oversaw the renewal of it’s license by industry regulator the Kenya Copyright Board (KECOBO) after a two-year hiatus, increased collection of royalties by the association, and leading the first music representatives benchmarking trip to South Africa which culminated in the signing of a memorandum between KAMP and South African Music Performance Rights Association (SAMPRA).

Ndambuki is currently the Regional Director for the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) in Sub-Saharan Africa.