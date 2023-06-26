Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha has vowed to get rid of corruption from the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) and the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

She says she was determined to deal with strong and influential cartels at KEMSA and the ministry in general, who are working with rogue government officials to stop the ongoing war against graft in the two top state agencies.

The CS spoke while in Kitale where she presided over the upgrading of St. John’s Mission Hospital from a level 3 to a level 4 facility and pledged the government’s support to the facility.

She also presented medical drugs worth Ksh 330,000 from KEMSA to the facility.

KEMSA is at the centre of a multi-billion shilling scandal that saw the Geneva-based Global Fund cancel a Ksh 3.7 billion tender for treated bed nets after reports that a Chinese firm that met all the tender requirements had been unfairly excluded.

Meanwhile, the NHIF, has been reeling from allegations that some of its officials are using rogue hospitals to milk it for scandalous deals, including defrauding the fund by offering unnecessary and potentially harmful surgeries to elderly Kenyans.