ATIDI announces new leadership changes after election

Cameroonian banker, Professor Kelly Mua Kingsly, has been elected as the African Trade and Investment Development Insurance (ATIDI) new chairman with immediate effect.

Prof Kingsly was elected during ATIDI’s 101st meeting succeeds Dr. Yohannes Ayalew Birru who has completed two consecutive terms of three year.

During the 101st meeting held on October 5, 2024, the insurer also elected Christina Westholm- Schröder, the current Chief Underwriter and Senior Vice President at Sovereign as AITI deputy chair.

The elections comes after the appointment of new board members during ATIDI’s Annual General Meeting.

According to the firm, the new board, which includes ATIDI’s first Independent Director, will play a critical role in steering the organization’s strategic direction and governance, further enhancing the organization’s efforts to foster sustainable growth across the continent.

Prof Kingsly currently serves as the Director of Finance Operations at the Ministry of Finance’s Directorate General of Treasury in Cameroon and also serves as as the Censor at the Central Bank of Central African States (BEAC) and represents Cameroon at the Regional Advisory Commission on Financial Markets (COSUMAF).

“I aim to expand ATIDI’s outreach and visibility across Africa. I encourage all the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC) countries to consider applying for membership in ATIDI, as this will further strengthen regional cooperation and open new avenues for economic collaboration,” said Prof Kelly.

He was recently appointed as Cameroon’s designated representative with the United Nations Development Program and the European Investment Bank for GEF projects.

Westholm-Schröder on the other hand brings more than 35 years of experience in the political risk insurance industry to the leadership as deputy chair.

She is responsible for all aspects of Sovereign’s transactional underwriting and also leads Sovereign’s successful cooperation with multilaterals and export credit agencies.

“With the Board’s diverse expertise, we expect that we will drive impactful initiatives that foster sustainable trade and investment across Africa. This new leadership team will further enhance our outreach efforts and engage our stakeholders more effectively, creating a stronger and more connected community. Together, we are poised to make a significant difference in the economic landscape of the continent,” said Manuel Moses, ATIDI Chief Executive Officer.

The new leadership are expected to steer the growth of the insurer which currently has 24 member states and an asset base of $837 million.