Uganda to tap new technologies during international energy expo

Uganda is seeking to adopt new innovations and policies during the upcoming Power and Elec International Expo 2023 in Kampala.

The expo slated for this month is expected to have at least than 100 exhibitors from among others, EAC, India, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the United Kingdom.

East African Community (EAC) member is looking to use the platform enhance investments in the country’s energy sector from the consumer-to-business and business-to-business engagements during the expo.

“The Expo is an opportunity to enhance interaction with domestic and international companies and provide a comprehensive platform to enable the growth of the energy sector in Uganda,” said Irene Bateebe, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development.

Exhibitions & Trade Services India PVT Ltd (ETSIPL) which co-hosts the event with the energy ministry said international expo will bring together national and international players in different spheres of power sector to showcase the latest innovations and technologies.

“The business community in this sector has a chance to showcase technologies but also discuss key policy challenges such as how to close the technological gaps and the national innovation systems required to foster technological progress,” added Bateebe.

ETSIPL is a leading exhibition organiser and promoter from India, handling over 50 exhibitions in a year around the world.

The Power and Elec International Expo 2023 will focus on promoting innovative technologies, creating awareness, and building sustainable collaborations in the energy sector.