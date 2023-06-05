Atwoli elected as VP of International Labour Conference

Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has unanimously been elected as the Vice Chairperson of the worker’s group of the International Labour Conference (ILC) in Geneva, Switzerland.

ILC is the International Labour Organization’s (ILO) highest decision-making body. It meets annually, bringing together the tripartite delegations from the Organization’s 187 Member States and a number of observers from other international actors to consider a series of topics related to the world of work, placed on its agenda by the Organization’s Governing Body.

“I’m grateful for being elected by workers globally as the Vice Chairperson of the conference”, said Atwoli on his Twitter handle.

This year’s 111th session of the ILO is underway in Geneva under the theme “social justice for all”.

The conference is focusing on three thematic areas, namely; just transition towards sustainable and inclusive economies, quality apprenticeships and labour protection.

Atwoli, who is a titular member of the ILO Governing Body, is leading a delegation of Kenyan workers comprising 30 delegates drawn from Kenya trade unions.

The Kenyan workers delegation will participate in the committee discussion of the ILC which will come up with recommendations and conclusions that will, ultimately, improve the rights and welfare of workers globally.

Ms. Catelene Passchier, from the Netherlands, was elected as the Chairperson for the Workers Group of the International Labour Conference.

She equally serves as the Vice Chairperson of the ILO Governing Body Workers.