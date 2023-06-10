Principal Secretaries directed to end corruption in government

The Head of Public Service Felix Kosgei has called on all Principal Secretaries (PSs) to spearhead efforts on curbing corruption in government.

Speaking during a meeting with all principal secretaries in Isiolo, Kosgei reiterated that the president has already formed a multi-agency team that is monitoring activities in the public service and no one will be spared if found culpable of corrupt dealings.

Kosgei who is also the Chief of Staff in the office of the president referred to the vice as a serious challenge that has crippled the country in all sectors across the government and said that the offices of principal secretaries must be the champions to begin the war towards zero tolerance to corruption.

According to Kosgei all state departments, being the accounting officers must account for all discrepancies in the procurement processes and warned that all principal secretaries be vigilant, especially scrutinizing all audit reports before they got to the office because the back stops with them.

Kosgei has also warned state officers against revealing confidential government information to the public. He said that there are leaks of confidential government information in the public domain and the trend must be checked.

According to Kosgei, all principal secretaries must ensure that their key policy decisions be directed toward revamping the Economy by helping the country to lower the cost of living and job creation, enhancing foreign exchange inflows, and promoting inclusive growth which will enhance the bottom-up economic strategy.