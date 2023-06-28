Autopax, SGMW partner to introduce affordable electric vehicles to African market

Autopax, Kenya’s pioneering Electric Vehicle (EV) company has announced a groundbreaking partnership with SAIC GM WULING AUTOMOBILE COMPANY LIMITED (SGMW), an automotive manufacturer.

The two companies plan to introduce a range of Electric Vehicles tailored to meet the unique needs of the Kenyan market.

This collaboration will mark a significant step towards promoting sustainable transportation and fostering a greener future for Kenya and is in line with Autopax’s tagline – Mobility for Life.

On Wednesday 21st June, 2023, Autopax and SGMW signed an Engineering Services and Partnership Agreement at their offices in Liuzhou, Guangxi, P.R. China.

During the historical signing ceremony Autopax was represented by its founder Dr. Isaac Kalua Green while SGMW was represented by directors and the team leader of Overseas Business and Engineering Center Madam Lisa Li.

The CEO of Autopax Joy Kalua confirmed that the company has already received the first batch of Autopax AirEv YETU vehicles here in Kenya for pre-launch trials ahead of the official launch.

They come in two models: Autopax AirEv YETU which covers 200 kilometers on full charge and Autopax AirEv YETU Pro which covers 300 kilometers on full charge.

Kalua says that the AirEv YETU Electric Vehicles are a result of well thought out world class process and have been tested for the convenience of all local users.

The global modern machines have been designed to meet the mobility needs and deliver affordability, reliability, and sustainability in support of the life aspirations of each individual owner.