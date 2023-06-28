CDF Ogolla attends 13th EAC Armed Forces command post exercise Ushirikiano Imara 2023

The Chief of the Defence Forces, (CDF) General Francis Ogolla Wednesday joined other General officers and dignitaries from the East Africa Community (EAC) partner states during the closing ceremony of Exercise USHIRIKIANO IMARA Command Post Exercise held at Musanze Rwanda.

The purpose of the Exercise is to enhance the state of readiness and interoperability of EAC Partner States’ Armed Forces, Police, Civilian Components and other stakeholders in responding to complex and multidimensional security challenges.

The Exercise was based on hypothetical East African State of KANGOMA, which was affected by a political crisis. It focused on Peace Support Operations, Counter Terrorism, Counter Piracy and Disaster Management.

The closing ceremony was graced by the minister of Defence of Rwanda Juvenal Marizamunda, who emphasized on the importance of such Exercises in enhancing integration among the partner states in Defence Affairs.

During his visit, Gen Ogolla paid a courtesy call to Rwandan Chief of Defence Staff Lieutenant General Mubarakh Muganga and the Minister for Defence, Juvénal Marizamunda at the Rwandan Defence Headquarters.

The CDF held bilateral talks with the two officials where he appreciated the already existing Defence Cooperation between the two militaries where Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) conduct joint military training.

Gen Ogolla also toured the Kigali Genocide Memorial where he paid respect to the fallen victims of the 1994 genocide.