Aviation workers suspend strike as negotiations begin

The Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) has called off its nationwide strike scheduled for Tuesday as a series of negotiations with top government officials kick off.

According to Secretary General Moss Ndiema, the union has postponed the planned industrial action for another fourteen days after a meeting with Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua on August 15, 2024.

The union is also scheduled to meet Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir later on Tuesday.

“Following the above developments, the union has decided to give dialogue a chance which we hope will be carried out in an honest, transparent and candid manner,” said Ndiema.

He added, “Consequently, we have decided to postpone the intended strike for fourteen days pending the outcome of the discussions initiated by the two cabinet secretaries.

In its notice, the union demanded for an immediate abandonment of proposal by Adani Airport Holdings to takeover management and modernization of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) through a concession.

According to the union, the deal being considered by the government was conducted in “secretive and unlawful manner” and could potential result in massive job losses for its more than 10,000 members if it sails through.

KAWU also demanded for resignation of KAA board including acting managing director Henry Ogoye, human resource manager, and engineering manager over their involvement in the deal.

The union is also demanding for immediate resignation of KQ airport security manager.

“In the event that the discussions will not bear the outcome desirable by our members, and/or if we sense lack of goodwill from KAA and KQ, or the government in the ensuing discussions, we shall reinstate our strike action at the expiry of 14 days without the necessity of issuing another notice,” he stated.

KAA on August 16, 2024 issued a notice assuring travellers that it has in place contingency measures to ensure smooth operations at its facilities in the event of the strike