Shelter Afrique seeks additional shareholders for housing plans

Shelter Afrique is seeking to expand its shareholding by onboarding 10 African countries who are not yet members of the pan-African housing financier.

Currently, Shelter Afrique share capital is held by two groups of Shareholders composed of 44 African countries under Class A and the African Development Bank (AfDB), the African Reinsurance Corporation (Africa-Re), under Class B category.

“The high number of country membership at 44 attests to the critical role played by Shelter Afrique in the provision of affordable housing across the continent. Our goal is to onboard all 54 countries as shareholders of this great pan-African development finance institution” the Company said in a statement.

During High-Level Conference on Affordable Housing Finance for Low-Income Groups held recently in Tunis, Tunisia, the financier revealed that it is working towards enrolling more Africa indigenous companies under “Class-B” category and expanding further its shareholding to accommodate non-African investors under “Class-C” shareholding, which it has already created.

Shelter-Afrique is targets to address the need for a sustainable housing delivery system and related infrastructure projects in Africa.

The institution provides financial solutions and related services to support the supply and demand side of the affordable housing value chain.

It also provides advisory and project management services for large-scale affordable housing projects.