Babu Owino, six others freed on Ksh 100,000 cash bail

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Calvina Okoth Otieno alias Gaucho and five others have been granted a bond of Ksh 200,000 with an alternative cash bail of Ksh 100,000.

Each of the accused persons is granted a bond of Ksh 200,000 with an alternative cash bail of Ksh 100,000,” Milimani Chief Magistrate Lukas Onyina ruled.

In his ruling on Friday morning, he noted that the charge against the accused persons is punishable upon conviction for imprisonment for a term not exceeding seven years.

He further added that one of the reasons advanced by the prosecution was that the witnesses were most likely to interfere with witnesses.

However, he said, the prosecution was not clear on which of the accused persons would interfere with witnesses.

“A holistic look at the affidavit does not disclose compelling reasons to deny the accused persons bond.

Owino together with Gaucho, Tom Ondongo Ong’udi, Michael Otieno Omondi, Pascal Ouma, Kevin Wambo and Willys Owino Baraka were on Wednesday charged with conspiracy to commit subversive activities.

They all denied the charges.

Babu was arrested at JKIA on 18th July after he landed from Mombasa.

The prosecution opposed the release of the accused who were paraded before Onyina a few minutes past 5:00 pm arguing that they would jeopardize national security.

The defence counsels, however, opposed the application by the prosecution on grounds that no compelling reasons were provided to deny the accused persons right to bail.

The Chief Magistrate also granted permission for Babu to be escorted to the hospital after his lawyers said he is ailing and had been denied proper medical attention.

Meanwhile, another ruling will be made at 1 pm Friday after the accused alleged incidences of torture as they decryed bodily harm.