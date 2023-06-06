Bidco Group to inspire action to protect planet

BIDCO Africa Limited and BIDCORO Africa Limited have announced a renewed commitment to inspire action towards protecting planet Earth from climate change and effects of environmental pollution.

Speaking at Mang’u High School in Kiambu County, BIDCO Africa’s Group Director, Chris Diaz said that

their focus shall be on solutions to plastic pollution in line with this year’s World Environment Day theme

#BeatPlasticPollution.

“Earth’s sheer incredible beauty and wildly varied landscapes can move us to think about better ways

of protecting the planet for future generations because we all agree that environmental conservation

goes beyond tree planting,” said Diaz.

While the rest of the world celebrated World Environment Day, BIDCO announced their deliberate

decision to join the circular economy development journey by reducing material use with practical

steps towards eliminating unnecessary plastics within their value chain thus conserving the

environment.

“BIDCO’s Circular Economy Focus From elimination of top seals on water products, to the new look

Planet Aqua water bottle and adopting new light weight packaging technology. We have laid out a

strategy to improve our operations gradually to keep eliminating unnecessary plastics and at the same

time, improved recyclability,” explained Diaz.

BIDCORO’s Chief Operating Officer Mads Burmester explained that 400 million tonnes of plastic is

produced annually with 40pc of that being single-use yet less than 10pc of that is recycled:

“It’s all up to us now, plastic is not the problem, the problem is that we don’t recycle ♻ and we don’t

pick it up; so, let’s all begin to pick up, minimum one piece of plastic per day, recycle it and again

from strength to strength in building a pollution free planet, “said Mads.

“With our SunTop brand we have already moved on to the next step, by launching our 250 ml SunTop

juice in tetra pack with a paper straw but remember it’s all up to each of us, to make a difference,”

added Mads.

Mang’u hosted learners from Good Testimony School in Embakasi and Mount Kenya University

Environmental Club students led by their Director of Career and Alumni Services Benjamin Afubwa

Musimi.

Other entities present at the event were KEPSA Foundation led by their Executive Director

Gloria Ndekei while Branice Mayienga represented the Women in Business Network.

“We remain grateful to BIDCO and its partners for helping us plant over 700 fruit trees at our Orchard

Farm plus another 600 indigenous trees within the school compound,” said John Kuria, Chief

Principal – Mang’u High School.

This is second time the team visited Mang’u High School after launching “Feed and Green our Schools

Program” in 2018.

According to BIDCO, the program is specifically tailor-made for educational institutions to inculcate a culture of conservation of Kenya’s green cover amongst leaners at an early age, while supplementing the students’ dietary need through planting of fruit trees within the schools.