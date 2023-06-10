Burkina Faso affirms support for autonomy plan over Moroccon Sahara dispute

Burkina Faso has reaffirmed its support for the autonomy plan presented by Morocco, stressing that the plan is “the only credible and realistic solution” to resolve the dispute over the Moroccan Sahara.

In the joint communiqué issued at the end of the fourth meeting of the Joint Cooperation Commission held in Dakhla and co-chaired by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, and his Burkina Faso counterpart, Olivia Ragnaghnewendé Rouamba, the head of Burkina Faso’s diplomacy also reiterated Burkina Faso’s “firm and constant” support for the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Morocco.



She stressed that the opening of a consulate general in Dakhla on October 23, 2020 is in line with Burkina Faso’s historical position.

The Burkinabe Minister also praised the efforts of the United Nations as the exclusive and consensual framework for finding a realistic, and lasting solution to the Sahara dispute.