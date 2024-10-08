CAF Stadium safety training begins in Nairobi

A total of 40 security officers are attending a three day security and stadium safety workshop organised by the Confederation of African Football,CAF in Nairobi . The training is intended at promoting safety in the stadium during both local and international matches.

With Kenya set to co host the 2025 Africa Nations Championship,CHAN with Uganda and Tanzania ,CAF has moved in to build the capacity of Senior security Officers in line with Caf safety regulations.

‘’We intend to achieve security in matches we intend to achieve the capacity to go and educate other spoectators when they come to the field.We intend to make our games accessible peacefully and enjoyable in a safe environment,and after that there will be increased revenue income for our clubs’’ remarked FKF Vice President Doris Petra.

The training has brought together stewards and security officers from Premier League clubs, and the private security who will benefit more as they will be better equipped to handle matches.

‘’This is important because the security officers will be able to have a clear security operation plan in regards to the matches,and laso in futire we are aiming at having everyone including the Children,women to watch matches in our stadiums poeacefully’’ FKF senior security officer Austin Uduor Otieno opined.

Former Ulinzi Stars Fc forward Stephen Waruru remarked the session sharpens the participants know how on handling matches.

‘’This is a big step for the club because they are now learning on a higher level matters security’’.

The training which will come to a close on Thursday is being led by CAF safety and security trainers Eswatini’s Xolile Nokuthula and Uganda’s Dixon Okello.