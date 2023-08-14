CBK allows Safaricom to increase daily transaction limits to Ksh 500,000

Safaricom is set to increase M-PESA account limits to Ksh 500,000 following approval from the Central Bank of Kenya.

The higher account limit will be effective from Tuesday 15th August 2023 for all M-PESA customers.

“We appreciate the role that the Central Bank of Kenya has played by constantly providing guidance on innovations and protections that we have put in place to strengthen M-PESA’s adherence to KYC, anti-money laundering and other financial regulations and safeguards. The increased account limits will provide customers and especially small businesses with increased convenience as the share of cashless transactions continues to rise,” said Peter Ndegwa, Safaricom CEO.

In addition to the higher account limit, M-PESA customers are also set to enjoy an increased daily transaction limit of Ksh 500,000 per day.

The current per transaction limits of Ksh 150,000 will remain, however customers can make as many transactions up to the Ksh 500,000 daily limit.

The move is set to be a boost for businesses in the country, especially SMEs, as the share of cashless transactions continues to rise. In the last financial year to March 2023, more than 606,000 businesses were receiving payments through Lipa Na M-PESA, with a total of Ksh 1.625 trillion transacted in the 12 months.

M-PESA transaction limits were previously increased in March 2020 when the Central Bank of Kenya approved doubling of transaction limits to Ksh 150,000 and daily and account limits to Ksh 300,000.