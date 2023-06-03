FKF PL: Bandari edges out Sofapaka, Nzoia beats City Stars to maintain title run-in

Bandari Fc moved to sixth place on the Kenyan Premier League standings after beating Sofapaka FC 2-0 in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Nyayo National Stadium.Nairobi.

Abdalla Hassan and James Kinyanjui were on the mark in 47th and 61st minutes to dim Sofapaka.

Abdala finished off an inviting cross from Shasiri Nahimana that split Sofapaka’s defence letting Abdalla chip above Sofapaka goalkeeper Omondi Kevin.

Abdalla Hassan turned the provider for the second turning inside out Sofapaka’s defence before squaring it off to James Kinyanjui to score the second.

Sofapaka,2009 winners,drop to the bottom half of the log with 38 points.

‘Iam delighted with the win the boys have found form and are enjoying a winning run. we hope to carry this great chemistry to next matches and even next season’’, Bandari Fc head coach Twahhir Muhiddin said.

A dejected Sofapaka head coach David Ouma questioned the teams input saying:

‘’I am utterly disspoainted with the team.I feel the boys did not give their all’’.

EAt Kasarani Annex,FC Talanta and Kariobangi Sharks played to a 2-2 draw.Victor Ochieng and Clinton Machaka scored a goal a piece for Talanta while Tyson Otieno and Sharrif Musa were on the mark for Sharks.

Meanwhile Nzoia Fc rallied from behind to register a 3-2 win against Nairobi City Stars at Moi International Sports Centre,MISC,Kasarani,.

City Stars,10 points from safety began brightly going ahead two minutes after the start through James Mazembe.

Nzoia however pulled level on 35 minutes as both teams headed top the breather level 1-1.

Nzoia returned stronger and took the lead in the 52nd minute through Yasin Sije’s strike. Sije would get his brace in the game after he stroked home Nzoia’s third 15 minutes to the final whistle.

City Stars attempt in search of an equalizer came short as Richard Etemesi’s penalty minutes to the final whistle wasn’t enough to rescue the Kawangware based side.

Following the win Nzoia sit third in the standings with 63 points from 32 games while City Stars remain 15th with 33 points.

Nzoia sits two points adrift of leaders Tusker FC who face Wazito in Muhoroni.Second placed Gor Mahia will be at home against Ulinzi Stars.Gor, record 19time champions trail Tusker with a point.

FKF PL RESULTS

Saturday, June 3rd 2023

Kariobangi Sharks 2-2 FC Talanta

Nairobi City Stars 2-3 Nzoia Sugar Fc

Sofapaka 0-2 Bandari Fc

FIXTURES

Sunday June 4th 2023

Wazito Vs Tusker Fc

Vihiga Bullets Vs AFC Leopards

Kakamega Homeboyz Vs Mathare United

Police Vs Posta

KCB Vs Bidco United

Gor Mahia Vs Ulinzi Stars