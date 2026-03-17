Charisma leads content creation masterclass

Kenyan musician Charisma is among those leading digital creators spearheading a new initiative to equip young people with practical skills to thrive in the content economy.

Charisma recently participated in a digital masterclass series organised by Sprite in partnership with Safaricom, bringing together influential voices such as Ronoo, Valerry, Tileh Pacbro and Carrie Wahu.

The programme, dubbed the Hook’d on Fresh Masterclass Series, is part of a wider campaign by The Coca-Cola Company to empower Kenya’s next generation of creators through mentorship, training and digital opportunities.

It officially kicked off at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), with plans to tour four university campuses nationwide and reach an estimated 40,000 students.

Speaking on the initiative, Coca-Cola Kenya’s Director of Marketing Juliana Kituma, noted that the programme ensures that ideas generated during the sessions translate into impactful online content.

“The Masterclass Series is the latest expression of Sprite’s broader ‘It’s That Fresh’ campaign, which positions the brand as the drink that gives young Kenyans the clarity and confidence to perform at their best under pressure.”

She also said that the partnership with Safaricom was a “seamless bridge.”

“By partnering with Safaricom, the network that already powers the digital lives of millions of young Kenyans, Sprite is creating a seamless bridge between physical activation and digital participation, ensuring the fresh energy of every campus session translates into content that lives on across social platforms,” she added.

Designed as a digital influencer-led initiative, the masterclasses focus on key aspects of modern content creation, including identifying trends, achieving virality and maximising audience engagement.

Participants gain firsthand insights from creators actively shaping Kenya’s digital landscape, with theory combined with hands-on sessions.

A total of 403 creators are expected to benefit from the competition’s tiered reward system, with earnings ranging from KSh. 3,000 to KSh. 20,000, depending on performance and viewership.

Safaricom’s Chief Consumer Business Officer, Fawzia Ali-Kimanthi, emphasised that the initiative goes beyond connectivity, aiming to unlock the potential of young Kenyans by providing them with real tools, skills and incentives to succeed in the digital space.

“Through our partnership…we are putting real tools, real skills and real rewards directly into the hands of the next generation of creators. The Safaricom Hook BLIVE bundle is designed for the way young Kenyans live, and these masterclasses are the perfect platform to show what is possible when you are truly connected,” she said.

Complementing the sessions is the Safaricom Hook Green Couch, a mobile “podcast on wheels” offering students a platform to share their stories, ambitions and lived experiences through authentic, youth-led conversations.