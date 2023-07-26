Kenyan comedian Chipukeezy is currently recuperating in hospital where he has been since being admitted on Tuesday.

Vincent Mwasia, better known by his stage name Chipukeezy was scheduled to host an event in Thika celebrating a decade into his career in comedy. However, the event has been rescheduled following his hospitalisation.

In a statement released by his brother, Duke Mike, on Wednesday, the new date would be announced in due time.

“Due to this unprecedented, unavoidable, and overwhelming health situation, we regrettably have to postpone Chipukeezy’s upcoming decade celebratory event to a later date that will be communicated in due course after he fully recuperates,” he said.

Updating fans on the state of the comedian’s health, Digital Strategist Dennis Itumbi said that he had visited Chipukeezy in hospital and he was doing well.

“Chipukeezy was admitted here last night and I have had a chat with him and we are happy with the progress with his medication and the Doctors here are doing a good job,” he said. Adding, “He is since out of machines and is now in the normal ward, and as you are aware he had a show on August 5th, and following our discussion with the doctors we have decided to postpone the show and the new date will be announced when he is out of the hospital.”

Chipukeezy announced the event dubbed “Ten Toes Dow” in July in a message thanking the First Daughter, Charlene Ruto for her friendship and support.