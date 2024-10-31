Tabitha Gatwiri, a beloved Kenyan actress known for her vibrant energy and talent on screen, has passed away, leaving a void in Kenya’s entertainment industry.

Gatwiri was cherished by fans and colleagues, known not only for her acting prowess but also for her bubbly personality and infectious spirit.

Gatwiri’s death has sent shockwaves across the entertainment community, with fans sending their condolences online

“It is a sad morning again. Life’s unfair, “ a fan wrote on Instagram.

Reports indicate she died after a short illness, though details of her illness have not been widely disclosed.

Her passing has prompted an outpouring of grief, with fans and fellow actors expressing their to honor her memory.

Tabitha Gatwiri’s death was confirmed on October 31, 2024, marking a somber moment for her admirers and the Kenyan entertainment scene.

Many fans and media personalities have taken to social media to remember her life and legacy.

In Spite of this, many of her fans are focusing on celebrating her life and work rather than dwelling on her illness.

Additionally, colleagues have reminisced about her career, her warmth, and her positive impact on those around her.

Many Kenyans have expressed gratitude for her contributions to the arts and her role in representing Kenyan talent.

Gatwiri was 29.