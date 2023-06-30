The National Assembly Labour Committee has rejected the nomination of Phyllis Wagacha as a member to the Salaries and Remuneration Commission ahead of consideration of the report by plenary next week.

Members of the committee argued that Wagacha is above retirement age as stipulated by the employment act.

The committee which vetted Wagacha last week and found that she is 75 years old, way above the mandatory retirement age for public servants despite having the right academic qualifications for the position.

The move comes even as the house approved Mary Wanyonyi Chebukati as commission for revenue chair.