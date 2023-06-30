Home County News Committee rejects nomination of Phyllis Wagacha as SRC member

Committee rejects nomination of Phyllis Wagacha as SRC member

The National Assembly Labour Committee has rejected the nomination of Phyllis Wagacha as a member to the Salaries and Remuneration Commission ahead of  consideration of the report by plenary next week.

Members of the committee argued that Wagacha is above retirement age as stipulated by the employment act.

kiico

The committee which vetted Wagacha last week and found that she is 75 years old, way above the mandatory retirement age for public servants despite having the right academic qualifications for the position.

The move comes even as the house approved Mary Wanyonyi Chebukati as commission for revenue chair.

 

 

SOURCEKBC Digital
Previous articleMPs want contracts between IPPs and Kenya Power scrutinized
Next articleCredit Bank to strengthen SME lending after acquisition

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR