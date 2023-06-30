MPs want contracts between IPPs and Kenya Power scrutinized

Independent Power Producers(IPPs) are on the spot for overcharging Kenya Power and Lightening Company for the supply of electricity.

While appearing before the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Energy, the power producers were at pains to outline strategies they plan to implement to reduction of tariffs for electricity sold to Kenya Power.

The legislators wanted to find out measures that can be implemented to lower the cost of power in the country.

Electricity prices are expected to go up, following the enactment of the Finance Bill 2023.

A section of the committee claimed that Thika Power Limited, Gulf Power Limited, and other IPPs are ripping off Kenyans by overcharging Kenya Power for the supply of electricity driving up the cost of electricity.

The Electricity Sector Association of Kenya told the committee that Kenya Power should reduce its operational cost to lower the cost of energy.

Mwala MP Vincent Musyoka-led committee now wants the Ministry of Energy to re-look into the contract between the Independent Power Producers and the state to find a compromise to the ever-rising cost of electricity.