CS Kindiki puts on notice perpetrators of violence in Lamu

Political, religious or community leaders inciting violence and destruction of property in Lamu County under the pretext of fighting for resolution of historical grievances have been put on notice.

Interior CS Prof. Kithure Kindiki says those found engaging in the vice will be apprehended and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

“Any grievances should be resolved peacefully. Any historical grievances, including land disputes, should be resolved in a participatory and consultative manner,” said Prof. Kindiki who is on a three-day working tour of the county.

The Interior CS who spoke when he addressed a security baraza at Mkunguni Square, Lamu Central Sub-County is now calling on all communities in Lamu County to embrace peaceful co-existence.

He assured them that with Lamu Port being a national treasure, the Government will ensure they enjoy proceeds from the port, including employment opportunities, education, health, and infrastructure development.

On the sale, use and abuse of narcotic drugs, illicit alcohol and other psychotropic substances, he warned of an all-out war declared by the government on drug barons and manufacturers of illicit alcoholic drinks.