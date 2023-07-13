CS Mutua calls for consolidation of Africa’s voice for fair trade

Foreign Affairs CS Dr Alfred Mutua on Thursday welcomed AU Member States to the 43rd Ordinary Session of the Executive Council meeting being held in Nairobi.

Addressing the meeting themed, “Year of AfCFTA Acceleration of the African Continental Free Trade Area Implementation,” CS Mutua urged Member States to accelerate integration, create synergies and build on comparative advantages that allow for free trade with each other in order to unlock collective socio-economic potential in Africa.

On climate change, the CS called on consolidation of Africa’s voice to amplify the need for a fair share of global trade and investments.

On peace and security, he reiterated that Kenya remains committed to the Silencing of Guns initiative and has actively participated in peace and mediation efforts at the regional level.

“The Destiny of Africa is in our hands to shape it to a place of prosperity, full of social-economic opportunities and hope for our people,” said CS Mutua.