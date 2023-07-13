Kenya Railways suspends train services over security concerns

Kenya Railways has suspended train services along the Syokimau and Lukenya routes over security concerns.

In a statement, the management cited volatile security situation arising from consistent attacks on trains passing through Mukuru kwa Njenga.

It highlighted two recent incidents where the Lukenya bound train was attacked at 6:00 pm on Wednesday during anti-government protests by the opposition, followed by another incident earlier Thursday morning, where a train carrying 520 pupils was attacked at 11:00 am.

“We wish to inform our customers and the general public that we have suspended train services along the Syokimau and Lukenya route. This is due to the volatile security situation arising from consistent attacks on our trains passing through Mukuru kwa Njenga, by rowdy individuals who are barricading rail tracks and stoning the train” the management stated.

It stated that the safety of passengers was paramount adding that normal services will resume as soon as possible.

“We wish to reiterate that the safety of our passengers remains paramount to us. Normal services will resume as soon as possible. We sincerely apologize to all our esteemed customers for the inconvenience caused” said KR.

Economic sabotage

The government has condemned the Azimio demonstrations characterized by lawlessness and destruction of property.

Meanwhile, Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi says the protests amounted to economic sabotage at a time when the government is working hard to resuscitate the economy.

He said the protests by Azimio have resulted in suppressing the economy and scaring away investors.

Speaking during the 7th International Arbitration Conference, Diani-Kwale county, Mudavadi also termed the demonstrations as a diversionary tactic from the real issues affecting the country.