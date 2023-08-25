Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha has committed to set up a special committee that will ensure medical assessment is carried out on victims of 1998 bomb blast.

Appearing before the Senate’s Ad Hoc Committee on 1998 bombing of US Embassy, the Health CS also urged Parliament to set aside funds for supporting the recovery process of the victims.

The victims submitted before the Committee how their lives have worsened since the bombing and appealed for urgent medical support.

The CS proposed formulation of a committee that will ensure medical assessment is carried out on victims to determine the extent of injuries caused by the tragedy.

CS Nakhumicha further urged Parliament to set aside funds for supporting the victims through the department of social protection.

The victims pleaded with the Health CS to consider according them affordable healthcare and post traumatic care.

They said the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) does not cater for all their medical expenses.

The Senate Ad Hoc Committee is relying on medical reports from the Health Ministry ahead of its visit to the United States of America to push for compensation through the congress.

Report by Kevin Wachira