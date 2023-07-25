CS Tuya to grace Mangrove Day National Celebrations Wednesday

By Mary Mworia

Environment Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya will preside over the 2023 World Mangrove Day National Celebrations.

This year’s Mangrove Day National Celebrations will be held on Wednesday at Mwanjeni in Lunga Lunga, Kwale County.

The Mangrove National Celebration is celebrated annually all over the world. The celebration was introduced in 2016 and has existed since then.

The event is used to raise awareness on the importance of mangrove as a vulnerable ecosystem and also to promote solutions for its sustainable management.