Home County News CS Tuya to grace Mangrove Day National Celebrations Wednesday

CS Tuya to grace Mangrove Day National Celebrations Wednesday

CS Environment, Climate Change and Forestry Soipan Tuya. Photo/Courtesy
CS Environment, Climate Change and Forestry Soipan Tuya. Photo/Courtesy

By Mary Mworia

Environment Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya will preside over the 2023 World Mangrove Day National Celebrations.

kiico

This year’s Mangrove Day National Celebrations will be held on Wednesday at Mwanjeni in Lunga Lunga, Kwale County.

The Mangrove National Celebration is celebrated annually all over the world. The celebration was introduced in 2016 and has existed since then.

The event is used to raise awareness on the importance of mangrove as a vulnerable ecosystem and also to promote solutions for its sustainable management.

Previous articleKNCHR condemns harassment of women, children during protests
Next articleKenya reiterates commitment to deliver on Peacebuilding Commission mandate

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR