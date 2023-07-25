The Kenya National Human Rights Commission (KNCHR) has raised an alarm over the harassment of special interest groups.

During a press briefing on Tuesday, the commission’s Chairperson Roseline Odede said cases of alleged torture against children had also been reported.

“Special interest groups and vulnerable populations, including women, children, the elderly, and persons with disabilities, must be protected from violence and harassment at all times,” Odede stated.

“It was disheartening to see teargas lobbed into schools, an old lady beaten up by a police man, mothers with babies running their houses after their residences were teargassed and a woman in a wheelchair being beaten up,” she added.

Odede said the commission is greatly concerned by reports of numerous violations against children adding that no child should be arbitrarily arrested or tortured.

“It is unfortunate that children, despite their innocence, continue to face the brunt of the violence. Cases of arbitrary arrests and alleged torture against children have been reported with some children being held at the Industrial Area Remand Prison,” she said.

Odede called upon all medical personnel to accord medical treatment to the injured people while observing the principles of confidentiality.

She further urged security agents to conduct arrests and dispersal operations in a lawful and respectful manner while adhering to constitutional principles.