DCI resumes issuance of certificate of good conduct

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DC) has now resumed issuance of certificates of good conduct.

The services had been suspended to allow for a system upgrade at the DCI Headquarters.

In a social media post, the DCI said the office of the Principal Criminal Registrar (PCR) has effected pragmatic measures to clear the backlog resulting from the temporary system hitches, which saw the unit resort to manual processing to address dire cases.

“We highly regret the delays experienced over the period, and assure our clients of enhanced and expeditious services,” the DCI stated.

The PCR further clarified that applicants no longer need to book fingerprinting dates on the e-citizen portal, but must select their preferred fingerprinting centres based on convenience.

In addition, applicants have been urged to ensure that the ID card copies attached to the filled application forms are well duplicated, with attention to the thumb print impression.

“The DCI pledges its commitment to continue executing its mandate with Dedication, Care & Integrity.”