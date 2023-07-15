DCI to probe alleged scholarship fraud to Finland

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has commenced investigations into allegations of fraud involving a scholarship program to Finland, spearheaded by the Uasin Gishu County government.

This follows numerous complaints by members of the public from Uasin Gishu County, who claimed to have been defrauded millions of shillings in a scholarship program to the Scandinavian country that failed to materialize.

Sleuths from DCI Headquarters are expected in Uasin Gishu County between July 18-21, for a comprehensive probe.

The DCI has requested aggrieved victims to present themselves at the DCI County Headquarters in Eldoret, on July 18 for statement recording and other investigative procedures in order to bring the suspects to book.

The victims are requested to bring all the relevant documents in their possession, related to the matter.