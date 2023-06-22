DCI to support Safaricom in fraud investigations

This was said Wednesday by the Director of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin, when he received a team of Safaricom top managers that had visited DCI headquarters.

In a meeting with the delegation led by James Kiama who is the head Route to Customer Safaricom PLC, the DCI chief assured of the Directorate’s commitment to working closely with the mobile service provider, as it offers its services to Kenyans.

Amin, acknowledged that techno savvy criminals had taken advantage of the rapid advances in technology to further their activities, which necessitated a change of strategy between the service provider and security agencies.

“One of the strategies adopted is strengthening our information sharing platforms including social media, in order to create awareness and educate the public on crimes committed through mobile phone networks and how to detect or avoid them.” Amin said.

Adding that: “In this regard, Safaricom supported the Directorate in printing its 7th edition of the quarterly DCI magazine, that was received at DCI headquarters Wednesday afternoon.”

He said the publication is offered free of charge and is printed through the courtesy of their stakeholders and partners who also include KCB, Equity Bank, DTB Bank among others.