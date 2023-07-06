Death toll from deadly brew in Migori rises to 12

Death toll from suspected illicit brew consumption in Migori has risen to 12.

On Wednesday, four more people who include a distiller and seller succumbed while undergoing treatment at Samjomen Hospital in Mabera area of Kuria West where they were rushed by well-wishers.

Locals claim the dead were among a group of revelers who were on a drinking spree overnight only to experience breathing and talking difficulties.

They are now appealing to authorities to crack hard on illicit brews said to be rampant in the area.