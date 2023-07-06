Home County News Death toll from deadly brew in Migori rises to 12

Death toll from deadly brew in Migori rises to 12

Death toll from suspected illicit brew consumption in Migori has risen to 12. 

On Wednesday, four more people who include a distiller and seller succumbed while undergoing treatment at Samjomen Hospital in Mabera area of Kuria West where they were rushed by well-wishers.

kiico

Locals claim the dead were among a group of  revelers who were on a drinking spree overnight only to experience breathing and talking difficulties.

They are now appealing to authorities to crack hard on illicit brews said to be rampant in the area.

Previous articleThreads: Ten million join Meta’s Twitter rival, Zuckerberg says
Next articleMoroccan Sahara: Italy commends Morocco’s ‘serious and credible efforts’

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR