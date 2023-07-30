Toya banks on FIFA programme to impact Special learners

Toya Samson, a primary school teacher, teaching at a primary school for pupils with special needs in Kilifi County in Kenya has the intention to use the game to grow interest to learning on his students.

According to the teacher, who is one of the beneficiaries of the FIFA program, which was launched in Kenya on Friday, in Kakamega County will help him in bringing interest to his pupils towards schooling as they seek to go to school and play football.

“Our students have special needs since they are mentally handicapped and it is a challenge for us as their teachers to motivate them to attend school. Their interest to come to school is a major challenge and we need to have a motivating factor which will make them feel happy to flock to school where they will get an education, regardless of their incapacitation. This football training program is a good pathway for the children to come to school with the knowledge that they will have an opportunity to be taught good football,” Samson Said at an interview during the ongoing training.

The F4S mobile App recently launched in the country is meant to be used by educators to manage training sessions with their students. The app allows for the educators to refresh on their knowledge and give the students quality football education.

“Through our instructors here, I have learnt many skills and with the Football For Schools mobile App, which has been introduced in Kenya, I will now be able to handle my pupils better and by teaching them football skills, I will be able to cultivate a football culture in them which can only be achieved at school so I will have my pupils coming to school everyday,” he remarked.