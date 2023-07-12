Demos: Most businesses remain closed as police beef up security

Several businesses remain closed as traders maintained caution in key towns.

The anti-government protests led by Azimio leader Raila Odinga have been declared illegal by the police.

Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome said in a statement Tuesday that the coalition failed to inform security agencies about their intention to hold mass demonstrations, rendering countrywide protests illegal.

“In the interest of national security, the National Police Service wishes to inform the public that in the absence of notifications by planners of any demonstrations as a legal prerequisite to enable Police to provide adequate security to demonstrators and the public, Police have no other option but to take necessary measures to disperse all illegal demonstrations,” he said in a statement.

“In this regard, 110 such demonstrations/gatherings/protests will be allowed tomorrow since no such notification has been presented to any police station. All lawful means will be used to disperse such demonstrations” he said.

Meanwhile, the Matatu Owners Association has refuted claims of a strike by Matatu operators that had allegedly been scheduled to coincide with the demos.

The association’s chairperson, Albert Karakacha, said they are working on addressing issues affecting players in the sector.

He called upon matatu operators to air their grievances to the association instead of resorting to industrial action.

Security was beefed up across the counties perceived as potential hotspots.