Detectives recover over Ksh.13M in anti-narcotics operation

A consignment of cannabis sativa and Ksh13.4 Million in cash have been recovered Tuesday, following an intelligence led operation conducted by sleuths from the Anti-Narcotics Unit and the Trans National Organised Crime Unit.

The detectives who were backed up by a contingent of officers from the Anti Terror Police Unit based at Parklands also managed to arrest four suspects found at the scene in the sprawling slums of Kariua, in Nairobi’s Ngara neighborhood.

A detailed search led to the recovery of two gunny bags where the millions of shillings had been stashed, 26 bags of cannabis, 4 cartons of rolling materials, 173 packaged sweets and a carton of suspected weed cookies.

The suspects, 54-year-old Teresia Wanjiru and three juveniles aged between 16 and 17 were escorted to custody for further questioning pending arraignment in court Wednesday.