Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua meets Xinhua President

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has held engagements with the President of the Xinhua News Agency Fu Hua of China, on strengthening existing partnership with Kenya Broadcasting Corporation in media development.

This is in line with the government’s plans of rebooting the KBC in its operations.

“We want to reboot KBC into a vibrant and objective agency in informing the people of Kenya,” Mr Gachagua said.

Besides highlighting, Mr Hua said the Xinhua is ready to work with the State broadcaster in integrating new technology and innovation into impactful story-telling.

Areas of partnership include investment opportunities, tourism among others.

China’s Ambassador to Kenya Zhou Pingjian and the KBC Managing Director, Samuel Maina attended the meeting.