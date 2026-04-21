Amos Odongo lifts inaugural NCBA Masaku Open

Golf Park’s Amos Odongo delivered a composed three-round performance to claim the historic inaugural NCBA Masaku Open title at the Machakos Golf Club.

Odongo returned rounds of 72, 73, and 73 for a total of two over par 218, finishing one shot clear of Muthaiga Golf Club’s Eugene Wafula, who carded 71, 74, and 74 to close on three over par 219.

Royal Nairobi’s Wesley Kibet secured third place at four over par 220 after producing the lowest round and the only under par score on the final day, three under par 69, to surge into the top three.

There was a tie for fourth place at 221 (+5), with Windsor Golf Hotel & Country Club’s Alex Mwangi (77, 68, 76) and Nakuru Golf Club’s John Kamaisi (75, 72, 74) sharing the position after consistent performances across the three days.

Odongo’s victory marks a significant milestone as the first-ever champion of the NCBA Masaku Open, one of the two new additions to the KAGC calendar this season, the other one being the NCBA Ulinzi Invitational played last month.

The top five in the Series’ standings remain unchanged after Masaku Open, with Jay Sandhu leading with a commanding 560 points, opening a significant gap over Junaid Manji, who sits second on 334.02 points.

Elvis Muigua has climbed to third with 247.26 points following his runner-up finish the previous weekend during the NCBA Winston Churchill 2026 in Thika, while Kamoza Longwe drops to fourth on 246.30 points in a tightly contested battle. Michael Karanga, who has since turned professional, rounds out the top five on 243.52 points.

In the club’s standings, Golf Park sits top of the log with 638 points. Windsor Golf Hotel & Country Club are second with 580 points as Muthaiga Golf Club round out the podium places with 545 points.

Action now shifts to the NCBA Trans Nzoia Championship set for April 24 to April 26 at the Kitale Club.