India’s 77th Independence Day celebrations held in Nairobi

The High Commission of India in Nairobi on Tuesday 15 August 2023 held celebrations to mark the country’s.

During the celebrations, High Commissioner Ms. Namgya Khampa hoisted the tricolor flag at India House in the presence of over 450 community members and friends of India from Kenya.

The event included the singing of the national anthem, reading of the President’s address, and cultural performances.

The High Commission is also observing the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign highlighting the significance of the Indian National Flag – the Tricolor. The ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ pledge was also taken on the occasion reiterating its commitment to India’s unity and making it self-reliant.

At the same time, a cultural programme was organized on the occasion, which included Ganesh Vandana by Kamini School of Dance; Kathak performance by Ms. Jolly Rajat and her troupe; and Musical Yoga by High Commission’s Yoga teacher Dr Kapil Dev Keshari and Dr. Swami Sali Jumba.

A separate Millet Corner was created to serve millets-based dishes to highlight the fact that 2023 has been declared by the United Nations as the International Year of the Millet.

And that was not all as the High Commissioner later visited the British and Indian Memorial parks in Nairobi. A large number of Indian troops were deployed in the East Africa campaign of World War 1 and played a vital role in the war.

The Kenya Defence Forces representatives joined the High Commissioner in laying wreaths at the Memorial, in tribute to the Indian soldiers, in a solemn military ceremony at 1030 hrs.