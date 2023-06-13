Detectives rescue two women, arrest two kidnappers

Two women who were abducted a week ago were rescued Sunday, following an operation conducted by a joint team of detectives drawn from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau and the Operations branch.

According to a statement by the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), on June 4, daughter of media personality Ciku Muiruri, Erica Gachoka aged 26 and her friend Shanice Agose, 27 went missing after attending a house party in Nairobi’s Westlands area.

After the party, the two requested a ride to Kilimani, via the bolt taxi application.

But when the ride arrived along Rhapta road in Westlands and they got in, the driver threatened them using a hammer before speeding off towards Thika.

Investigations into the abduction were immediately launched as the detectives trailed the suspects who operated between Nairobi, Thika, Ruiru and Witeithie in Kiambu County.

The abductors demanded for a ransom of Sh250,000 from each of the two, in order to release them.

On Sunday, the officers raided a house in Ngoigwa area in Thika, where two suspects Timothy Kiragu, 34 and Samuel Kipkurui, 33 were arrested.

After a brief interview, the duo led detectives to Gatukuyu in Mang’u, Kiambu County, where the two women were rescued.

Assorted crude weapons and fake motor vehicle number plates were recovered from the suspects.

Meanwhile, the visibly weak and shaken victims who were found in a one-roomed house where they had been locked up have since been reunited with their families.