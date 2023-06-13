Three suspects are in police custody after they were nabbed by Directorate of Criminal Investigation officers for having swindled a foreigner 183,600 US dollars equivalent to 34 million shillings in a fake gold deal.

The trio obtained the money in a warehouse along Mombasa Road near Mlolongo after pretending they could sell 6,264 kilogrammes of gold to the foreigner who in turn sought the DCI’s assistance after doubting them.

The trio , Anthony Ombui Ondiek who is the director Kelot logistics and storage, Henry Onyango Ogeya and Henry Momanyi Nyabuti who operate from the stores are believed to be working with some senior politicians in the fake gold deals.

Ondiek said he had only provided storage services to them when the 14 boxes consignment was delivered to him via an international logistics company three months ago.

The DCI officers are still in pursuit of the other suspects who are still at large.