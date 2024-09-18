Diamond League increases prize money from 2025

The Wanda Diamond League organizers will increase athlete prize money to the highest levels in the series’ history from next season.

The Diamond League General Assembly made the decision on Sunday, which would result in an increase in prize money to 9,240,000 US dollars in 2025 for the entire season.

The current figure is the biggest since the Diamond League’s inception in 2010 and about a third more than what was paid during the pandemic-affected years of 2021–2024.

Over the course of the 2025 season, athletes will receive payments totaling around 18 million USD, including promotional fees for elite athletes. A significant amount of additional funds will be allocated to athlete services, including lodging, transportation, and medical and physical therapy.

The total prize money granted at each of the 14 regular series meetings and the Wanda Diamond League Final will be 2,240,000 USD and 500,000 USD, respectively, under the new arrangement.

At the series meetings, the total prize money per discipline will range from $30,000 to $50,000, and at the final, it will range from $60,000 to $100,000.

As usual, prize money is distributed equally between male and female athletes based only on their gender.

Athletes in all 32 diamond disciplines will profit from the boost, which will also apply to track and field.

The Wanda Diamond League is the best one-day series in athletics and the mainstay of the outdoor season for the biggest names in the world, and this is reflected in the increase in prize money.

From April to September, the series offers top athletes worldwide the opportunity to compete at the greatest level with 15 events spread over 13 nations on four continents.

An estimated 270 million USD have been invested in athletes by the series and its events since 2010: 180 million USD in prize money and advertising fees, and about 90 million USD in athlete services.

The series will continue to provide athletes in all disciplines the best conditions and top-notch services as it moves into its 16th season in 2025.