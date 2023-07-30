Dominican Republic support the Kingdom of Morocco’s sovereignty over Sahara.

In support of Morocco and the strengthening of their diplomatic ties, the Dominican Republic announced plans to open its consulate in Dakhla city.

The Dominican Republic has reaffirmed to the Kingdom of Morocco its support for sovereignity policy over the Morrocco-Sahara region.

Dominican Minister of External Relations, Roberto Alvarez, wrote to King Mohammed VI of Morooco on behalf of Dominican Head of State Luis Abinader, to affirm the country’s position on the Moroccan Sahara issue.

The Dominican minister also informed his Moroccan counterpart of the planned state visit of President Luis Abinader in the North African country in order to further strengthen political, commercial, and cooperation ties” between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Dominican Republic”.