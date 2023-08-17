Detectives recover suspected cocaine pellets in ongoing crackdown

Detectives have recovered narcotic drugs suspected to be cocaine, in the ongoing crackdown against drug trafficking in the city.

In an operation conducted in Buru Buru early today morning, sleuths from the Anti-Narcotics Unit raided a house at Harambee estate and recovered 18 pellets of the highly addictive drug.

Also seized during the 6am raid were wads of cash in Kenya shillings and foreign currency, believed to be proceeds from drug trafficking.

The cash included $12,601 USD, €15 Euros, Ksh 509, 495, Tsh24,000 and 10,000 Angolan Kwanza.

Two suspects Curtis Muli and Teresa Achieng were also arrested during the raid.

The search was extended to an adjacent house believed to be a stash house within the same area where three test tubes, a digital weighing machine and ID card belonging to Curtis Muli Mutuku was recovered.

The approximate weight of the suspected drugs recovered is 0.244 grams. Meanwhile, the two suspects are being held at Muthaiga police station for further investigation and preparation for arraignment.

Thursday’s raid follows yet another successful operation by the detectives on Tuesday, that led to the arrest of Ngara’s Mathe believed to be one of the biggest supplier of marijuana in the city.

During the raid, Ksh 13.4 Million was recovered in cash and a consignment of 26 gunny bags full of cannabis seized.