DP tells feuding Kericho county bosses to work together or quit

Gachagua described the ensuing conflict between Dr Mutai and Kirui as an embarrassment to President Ruto

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Friday told Kericho governor Dr. Erick Mutai and his deputy Fred Kirui that they risk being removed from office if they continue wrangling.

The Deputy President said the political feud between the two is hurting service delivery to the people and warned that the ruling party under President William Ruto was not just going to sit and watch as things got out of control.

While calling for a truce, Mr Gachagua described the ensuing conflict between Dr Mutai and Kirui as an embarrassment to President Ruto, and if unresolved, measures will be taken to push them out.

“You must work together the way you campaigned together If you won’t be able and continue fighting you will be removed from office by the people. I will tell the people of Kericho that they made a mistake. We have a responsibility to work for the people of Kericho, the people cannot benefit when there are wrangles between the governor and his deputy,” reiterated the DP

The second in command added: “The President recently had a meeting in Nairobi attended by 25 heads of state and they chose to have him as their representative. He is respected in the continent and globally and he will be heading to New York to address the UN General Assembly and later at COP28 UAE in Dubai to speak on behalf of Africa. But in his home background in Kericho, the leaders are fighting. I won’t allow it to happen. During the election you campaigned together, why fight now after winning the seat? You must work together,” said the Deputy President.

He spoke at Masaita village in Londiani ward, Kericho county, during the funeral service of lawyer Vincent Kipkoech Mutai (Wakili), son of Kipkelion East MP Joseph Cherorot. He was representing the President at the event.

The differences between Dr. Mutai and Mr Kirui are reported to have stemmed from governance issues at the county government.

In the wake of the wrangles, Mr Gachagua said President Ruto was not “amused and was unhappy that Kericho was having conflict”.

He recalled that in January, this year, he managed to reconcile the Members of the Kericho county assembly and their speaker after similar leadership wrangles.

He disclosed plans to convene a seating to reconcile Governor Mutai and Dr. Kirui.

He further indicated that he will also lead conciliatory talks between Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza and her deputy Isaac Mutuma, months after reconciling Ms Kawira and the MCAs.