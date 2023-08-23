Dr. Mutua defends Sports CS against MPS allegations

I have been involved with the last two CSs of Sports and Arts as well as the Ministry of ICT, and I can tell you it's not easy dealing with these dockets

Music Copyrights Society of Kenya Chief Executive Officer,Dr.Ezekiel Mutua, has defended the sports cabinet secretary, Ababu Namwamba,over Wednesday’s grilling by the Members of Parliament over the allegations of mismanagement of the docket.

In his statement through his Twitter account, Dr.Mutua termed the allegations from a section of the lawmakers against the CS as malicious and baseless and urged him not to be deterred by calls for resignation, but rather focus on service delivery and transformation of the multi-billion-dollar ministry of youth affairs, sports, and the arts.

“One of the most difficult dockets to manage is sports, arts,and media.

These dockets comprise of people who know people, celebrities who have the ego of an elephant,and generally people who are immensely gifted but do not quite understand the laws governing their talents.

I have been involved with the last two CSs of Sports and Arts as well as the Ministry of ICT, and I can tell you it’s not easy dealing with these dockets.” Said Dr. Mutua

“So I say to CS Ababu, Stay the course, sir. Focus on doing what’s right and use the criticism to streamline the operations of the ministry.”Dr.Mutua added

Ababu had requested the national assembly speaker,Dr.Moses Wetangula,to appear before the House to answer questions from the parliamentarians.



During his over three hours of grilling, the CS defended his performance,among them the reinstatement of Kenya in international soccer, and promised to sort out the mess at the Swimming Federation of Kenya, which is currently under suspension from the World Aquatics.