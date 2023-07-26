Eastleigh house helps lament poor pay

The workers called on the government to intervene and set standard minimum wages for domestic workers as a way of cushioning them against the high cost of living.

A section of domestic workers in the Eastleigh area of Nairobi County have complained about increased cases of exploitation and poor payment from their employers amidst the high cost of commodities.

Speaking in Nairobi, the women blamed some workers who are willing to work for low pay, which has made their efforts to fight for better pay difficult.

“We work under difficult and strenuous conditions, which are worsened by poor payment; we are paid a paltry ksh 3,000 a month, which is not even equivalent to our work.

You work long hours without food or rest, and you are not paid well.” Nancy Akoth

Some of the women who work as casual laborers in East London are also complaining about other workers, including foreigners, who work for less pay, thereby hindering their bargains for better pay.

If there’s a way the ministry of labor will set minimum wages for house helps, it will save us from these tough financial times, said Rhoda Imbati, a house help at Eastleigh.

The Kenya Union of Domestic, Hotels, Educational Institutions, Hospitals, and Allied Workers (KUDHEIHIA) has called on all house helps to report cases of exploitation and mistreatment.

Responding to the distress call of the house helps, KUDHEHIA deputy secretary General Joan Cherono urged all those who are exploited and mistreated to report to local authorities.

“We have received several cases of harassment and mistreatment of people, and most of them are in Eastligh, and what we are doing as a union is to create awareness on their rights to avoid falling victories. We have already won several court cases, and we are open to assisting more.” Said Cherono