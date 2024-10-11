ESS Equipment golf tourney set for Ruiru

Over 250 golfers have enlisted to participate in this Saturday’s ESS Equipment golf tournament at the par 73 Ruiru Golf Course.

Both amateur and professional golfers are set to participate in the fourth edition of the championship.

Defending Champion, Thomas Mwaura, the club’s current chairman is set to face stiff competition from among others Elias Kariuki, Chris Andea, June Waweru, Beatrice Waweru, Kanari Ndungu and Eng. Derek Okova.

Ruiru Sports Club Captain J.K Muraguri expressed his delight at the number of participants this year’s edition has attracted predicting a tough tournament.

“ We are eagerly awaiting the ESS Equipment Golf Tournament because traditionally, it has always been a competitive outing. The number of golfers who have signed up for this tournament is an indication of its huge stature. I can confirm that the course is in a good shape and that we are prepared to host the top players in the country in an exciting competition.”

ESS Equipment Kenya Limited, offers equipment to the earthmoving, construction, quarrying and mining industries.

“Ruiru is like home to us that is why we are hosting the fourth edition of the ESS Equipment golf tournament. I am happy with the numbers so far; it speaks of the kind of event we bring to the table. Over and beyond golfing, this competition is also aimed at providing a platform for individuals to interact with our products. We intend to continue with this partnership for as long as possible. We look forward to seeing you on the course,” noted ESS Equipment Sales Director James Kibogo.