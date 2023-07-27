Exhibitors impress with unique tech innovations at Kisumu ASK Show

Farmers and entrepreneurs have been praised for their display of technology and innovative agribusiness ideas at the Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) 2023 Kisumu Regional Show taking place at the Mamboleo ASK Grounds.

Nyanza Regional Commissioner Flora Mworoa officiated on behalf of the Interior Principal Secretary, Dr Raymond Omollo the opening ceremony of the five-day agricultural affair that opened its doors to the public on Wednesday.

Mworoa said that the tech innovation exhibitions from more than 100 exhibitors that pitched tents at the premier event seek to address the problem of climate change and enhance food security through the adoption of tech farming and value addition.

“There are a lot of innovations being showcased which marry this year’s ASK show theme of Promoting Climate Smart Agriculture and Trade Initiatives for Sustainable Economic Growth.

I’m assured that everyone who will attend this event will benefit immensely from modern farming techniques, value addition and trade as well as learn ways to mitigate climate change issues,” stated Mworoa.

Climate-Smart Agriculture when effectively adopted, it enables individuals managing the agricultural systems to respond effectively to the inevitable changes in climate conditions including the unpredictability of rainfall and prolonged droughts that affect farming.

The Kisumu show is resuming after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will run from Wednesday, July 26 to Sunday, July 30.

ASK Kisumu branch chairperson George Ong’udi says the occasion has attracted youth enterprises, women-based organizations and institutions of higher learning as well as exhibitors from the agriculture, trade and allied industries.

Ong’udi appealed to all the residents from Kisumu and the neighbouring counties to attend the agricultural event that provides a favourable platform for various players in the agricultural food chain and industries to showcase their wares.

The cost of gate admission for adults and children is Sh.250 and Sh.200 respectively while for special groups adults are charged Sh.200 and Sh.150 for young people.

Among the exhibitors include the Communication Authority, The Kenya National Highways Authority, the Kenya Airports Authority, the Kenya Accountants and Secretaries National Examinations Board (KASNEB), and the Kenya Bureau of Standards.

Others are the Kenya Forest Service, Kenya Seed Company Limited, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology (JOOUST), Kenya Ports Authority, The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council, Kenya National Housing Corporation, Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organization, Lake Victoria South Water Works Development Agency among many other state and non-state agencies.

The ceremony was also attended by the acting Kisumu County County Commissioner Hussein Alassow Hussein and Kisumu East Deputy County Commissioner Kibet Boen among other senior government officials.